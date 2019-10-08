Home

1938 - 2019
Winston MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN, Winston B. Age 80 of Springfield, passed away October 5, 2019. He was born October 27, 1938 in Wrigley, KY. Winston was preceded in death by his father, Glenmore Morgan; mother, Geneva Trigg; loving aunt, Loretta Adkins; brother, Glenville Morgan; sister, Velma Jean Fickey; brothers-in-law: Gary Fickey, James Lowe and Robert Lowe; and grandparents: Myrtle and Winston Adkins. Winston is survived by his wife, Kathy Morgan; children: Pam Morgan, Glen (Lori) Morgan, Todd Northrup and Heather Northrup; grandchildren: Chase Morgan, Madison Morgan and Caitlyn Patrick; sister, Elaine Fickey; brothers-in-law: Don Fickey, Steven (Diana) Lowe and David Lowe; nephews: Paul Adkins and Clay Clark; niece, Robin Clark; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, including special friend, Roger Shaw. Winston retired from Price Brothers / Flexicore Systems, Inc, where he worked for more than 43 years. He was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America for 63 years. Once he retired, Winston enjoyed working on machines and lawnmowers, and loved being outdoors. He loved watching western movies; he will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Pastor John Young officiating. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Contributions may be made in Winston's memory to . To share a memory of Winston, or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
