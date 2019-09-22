|
|
CONDICT, Woodhull Lee, Jr. Age 91, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ohio . He was born September 7, 1928 in Manhattan, NY to Woodhull Lee and Beatrice (Fonda) Condict, Sr. He worked for Armco A/K Steel for 43 years. He was very generous and donated to over 40 charitable organizations. Lee is survived by his sons, James L. Condict, William L. (Nahlah) Condict; daughter, Christina A. (fianc?, Don Deger) Howard; grandchildren, Justin Lee Condict, Jacob Lewis Condict, Yara Jean Condict, Douglas Kyle Howard; close family, Robert John Doherty Jr., Melinda Cooke, John Henderson. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean H. Condict. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Memorial contributions may be to Ohio , 5940 Long Meadows Drive, Middletown, OH 45005 or a . Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Morristown, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019