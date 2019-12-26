Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodie ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodie ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woodie ARMSTRONG Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Woodie W. 82, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in his home. He was born in Portales, New Mexico on October 28, 1937, son of the late Edison and Ora (Craig) Armstrong. Woodie is survived by four sons, Andrew Armstrong of Florida, Richard Wiseman of Florida, David (Karen) Armstrong of Springfield and Joe (Jennifer) Armstrong of Springfield; daughter, Wendy Armstrong of Colorado; seven grandchildren: Joshua, Tucker (Emily), Sarah, Thomas, Jordan (Stephanie), Jeremy, and Jared; seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy in 2014 and one daughter, Judy Brown. A private graveside service will be held by the family in Alamogordo, New Mexico at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Woodie's Family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now