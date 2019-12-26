|
ARMSTRONG, Woodie W. 82, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in his home. He was born in Portales, New Mexico on October 28, 1937, son of the late Edison and Ora (Craig) Armstrong. Woodie is survived by four sons, Andrew Armstrong of Florida, Richard Wiseman of Florida, David (Karen) Armstrong of Springfield and Joe (Jennifer) Armstrong of Springfield; daughter, Wendy Armstrong of Colorado; seven grandchildren: Joshua, Tucker (Emily), Sarah, Thomas, Jordan (Stephanie), Jeremy, and Jared; seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy in 2014 and one daughter, Judy Brown. A private graveside service will be held by the family in Alamogordo, New Mexico at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Woodie's Family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 26, 2019