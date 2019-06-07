JOHNS, Woodrow Thomas "Tommy" Age 77 of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital on June 4, 2019. As a young man, Tommy was a member of the Midwest Hayride Dance Group and loved to dance. He also enjoyed fishing and working with his hands. He was an excellent carpenter. Tommy belonged to several fraternal organizations including the Moose Lodge 73 in Beavercreek. He enjoyed sharing drinks, laughs and stories with the many friends he made along the way. Tommy is survived by his daughters, Susan (Ray) Martin and Marie Johns; step-son Donnie White; half-sisters Juanita Sweet and Jenny Hatfield; 4 grandchildren; his loving companion of 20 years Christine Jordan and his best friend Randy Strausbaugh. He was preceded in death by his father Woodrow Johns, mother May Marie Nestor and his son Douglas Thomas Johns. A Gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel with Sharing of Memories taking place at 4:00 pm. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary