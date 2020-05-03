|
|
MILLIGAN, Woodrow W. Age 77 of Hamilton, formerly of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was a graduate of Ohio University with a B.S. in Education and from Antioch College with a Masters in Education. Woodrow retired from Northmont City Schools where he taught Biology. After retirement, Woodrow was the building superintendent for the Methodist Church headquarters in Dayton. He also enjoyed woodworking and building houses. He is survived by his sons: Mark (Cecilia) Milligan of MO, Paul (Maria) Milligan of MI, grandchildren: Kate, Dexter and Bruce, sister: Betty (Dave) Pitcock of Zanesville, brother: Sam (Cathy) Milligan of Hamilton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Kathryn (Westendorf) Milligan and parents: Philander Presley and Audrey (Yerian) Milligan. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Clayton Cemetery with Rev. Deborah Stevens officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020