Woodtli Grandin II Obituary
GRANDIN, II, Woodtli "Sonny" Age 74 of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born July 26, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Woodtli and Mary Grandin I. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara and Mary Kay. Sonny is survived by his children, Rocky Grandin, Amanda (Joshua) Taylor, Zachary Grandin; grandchildren, Jack, Sydney, Hudson, Logan, Emma; sister, Pam Conroy; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Sonny loved the outdoors, but most importantly, loved a good joke. Private family gathering will be held at a later time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
