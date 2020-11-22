CARPENTER, Worrell
Worrell Carpenter, daughter Amy Struharik (Stephen) and grandson, Nathaniel Struharik. Jonah served in the Army as an instructor at Fort Knox,
Kentucky. He graduated from
Cumberland College and
Eastern Kentucky University and was an educator for more than 40 years. He loved
volunteering which included 30 years of service at the
Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House. Watching University of Kentucky basketball and listening to gospel music were
two favorite pastimes. One of his greatest joys was
being called "Pop-Pop" by his grandson. Services will be
condolence. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229.