W.R. Beamon
BEAMON, W.R. "Jim"

W.R. "Jim" Beamon. Beloved husband of Connie L. Beamon (nee Manrod) for 56 years.

Devoted father of Cheryl Lynn (Larry Wells) Beamon, the late Jamie Richard (Shelly) Beamon, and the late Michael Lee Beamon. Dear friend of Aaron Dudley. Loving uncle to many and a good neighborhood friend. Jim passed away on

October 20, 2020, at the age of 90 years old. Korean War Air Force Veteran. Avid bowler. Visitation will be held on

Tuesday, October 27th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young

Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Darrtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
