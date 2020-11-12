1/1
Wynolia YOUNG
1934 - 2020
YOUNG, Wynolia

Age 86, of Dayton, born May 14, 1934, in Lexington, KY, peacefully departed this life

Friday, November 6, 2020, at Friendship Village Nursing Home. Wynolia retired after over 25 years from the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC). She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Preceded in death by her

parents, Taylor and Bertha

Watkins; sisters, Verie Sleet, Marilyn Butler, Tayloria Williams, Regina Mullins; brother, Darnell Watkins. Survivors include husband, Jack C. Young; daughters, Jana R. and Dawn A. Adams; son, Jay C. (Andrea) Young; grandchildren, Jerrod, Taylor and Paige Young; sisters, Bobbie A. Mobley and Brenda Shelby of Lexington, KY; a host of loving nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a walk-through

visitation 10 am-12 noon Friday, November 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, followed by Private Ceremony. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
