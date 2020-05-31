SHELTON, Wynona C. Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born March 22, 1934 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Shelton. Wynona is survived by her two sons, Larry (Judy) Shelton, Carl Shelton; grandchildren, Lisa, Charlene and Cody Shelton; many great-grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends. Family will receive friends from 10 am 12 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.