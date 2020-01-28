Home

Xen STEPHENS

STEPHENS, Xen E. "Bud" Age 85, of Middletown, OH passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 31, 1934 in Lee County, KY to Charles Thomas and Carrie Dee (Brandenburg) Stephens. He served our country in the US Army during Peace Time with an honorable discharge. He was a long time member of Towne Church. Xen loved to spend time with his family, loved camping and traveling, loved his grandchildren, building things and liked to fix things around his home. Xen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Junis (Stamper) Stephens; children, Pastor Tracy (Cathy) Stephens, Brent "Tony" (Michelle) Stephens; grandchildren, Kelli Stephens, Kerri Stephens, Seth (Katelynn) Stephens, Silas Stephens; great-grandson, Colton Bryce; sister, Wanda Lyninger, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 infant brothers, and sisters, Allene Rogers and Zellene Specht. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Reverend Mark Jackson officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020
