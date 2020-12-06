SAKUMA, Yeiko "Sandy"



Age 92, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. She was born in California to Japanese immigrants, Tatsuzo and Shimo Baba. During WWII, her family was given 48 hours to evacuate. Leaving behind all they knew and owned, they were placed in an Arizona internment camp. After the war, Yeiko moved to Minnesota where she met her beloved



husband of 54 years, Shun. They settled on a small lake, began their family and owned several service stations. Later, they moved to the quiet countryside of Shakopee and began a strawberry and raspberry u-pick.



For over 20 years, Yeiko served as the receptionist for Shakopee Valley Printing. Her dedication and faithfulness even spanned into her 90's as she could still be heard reciting in her sleep, "Good afternoon, Shakopee Valley Printing".



Yeiko was best known for her hospitality. She was an excellent baker, candy maker and cook and always had coffee and cookies at the ready. People seemed to frequently "just be in the neighborhood". The doors of her home were always open and table set with her guest's favorite culinary delights.



Yeiko lived out her love and devotion to her husband and family as she faithfully cared for Shun, who battled



Alzheimers for 13 years. Even during her final days, when her words were few and difficult to speak, her thoughts remained on others and their welfare. She would thank those caring for her and say, "Don't worry about cooking, I'll treat you to dinner." or "Did you get enough to eat?"



She is survived by her two children, Randall (Rhonda), Linda (Michael) Schindler and four grandchildren, Ki, Erik, Elya and Jinny.



The family will dearly miss her generous heart, kind nature and delicious cooking, but are thankful that she is in Heaven, feasting with the Lord and tasting and seeing his great goodness.



Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.



Psalm 34:8



