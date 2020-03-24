|
MACK (Tiburzi), Yolanda Beloved wife of 62 years of Bernard Mack; loving mother of Tom Mack, Bob (Kim) Mack and Cathy Anderson; devoted grandmother of Ben Mack, Nate Mack, Steynar Anderson and Anton Anderson, and dear sister of the late Arnold Tiburzi and Silvano (Gutty) Tiburzi. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. She was born on April 20, 1928, in Bel Forte, Santa Maria, De Marche, Italy the daughter of Angelo "Nick" and Enrica (Cardarelli) Tiburzi. Yolanda grew up in Dunglen, Ohio and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in Ohio. She attended Miami University, majoring in Elementary Education and taught in the Hamilton, Ohio City School District and Mt. Healthy, Ohio School system. She left teaching to start her family. Yolanda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield, Ohio. There will be private family services held. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2020