Yolanda Unger
UNGER, Yolanda M. Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Teacher, and Friend, born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Passed away peacefully at with husband Michael at her side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a courageous and heroic battle with an aggressive form of Breast Cancer and its complications. She was a graduate of the Marion Franklin Class of 1966 in Columbus. She pursued her college education at Ohio University, Class of 1970, with her degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy. She retired from the Dayton Public Schools Auxiliary Services Program, but continued teaching part time at Immaculate Conception School. She was passionate about working with her colleagues, devoting time, inspiring and encouraging her students and giving to all a positive attitude. She loved to spend time sewing dresses for girls in Africa, gardening, and baking pies. Yolanda is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael; daughter Emily; mother Hendrina C.J. Lamers Paska; sister Gail (Ted) Wille; brother Christopher; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-6:30 pm with a reflection of Yolanda's life by Michael and Gail at 6:30 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Location, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road. If desired, contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital or . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
