BRANNON, Yvonne Faye Age 82 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born October 29, 1937 in Frenchburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Brant and Maude Benson. She moved from Frenchburg, Kentucky to Dayton in 1957. Yvonne worked at Standard Register until 1976. Later she worked at Daytronics and Vicki's Uniform Rental in Oakwood and Miami Township. She and her husband, Walter loved to travel and enjoyed their grandchildren and beloved pets. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Walter Brannon; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Yvonne is survived by her sons, Timothy B. (Dawn) Brannon and Todd A. (Patty) Brannon; grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Brannon, Amanda (Brian) Grise, Kelsey Brannon and Kallie Brannon; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Owen, Cooper and Camden; along with numerous extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of her memorial service at 6:00 pm. Pastor Lamar Ferrell will officiate Yvonne's service. Private family interment for Yvonne and Walter will take place at a later date at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton. com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020