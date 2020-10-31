1/
Yvonne BRYANT
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYANT, Yvonne Dee

In Loving Memory

1951- 2020

Yvonne Dee Bryant, age 69 formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born January 15, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Delbert and Audrey Cornwell.

Yvonne is also preceded in death by her sister Judy King.

Yvonne is survived by her two loving sons, Bobby Ray Bryant, Jr. and Steven Robert (Debra) Bryant. Step-Grandson Joshua Harman and Step-Great-Grandson Cameron Harman. Two brothers Ronald (Robin) Cornwell, Thomas Cornwell, sister

Linda (Bill) Clark, also many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Yvonne loved spending time with family, crossword puzzles, and spoiling her fur babies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery County Animal Shelter 6790 Webster St. Dayton, Ohio 45414.

A special Thank you to Bellbrook Health and Rehab and Miami Valley Hospital ICU for their endless care, love and

support.

Memorial Service for family, as well as a Celebration of Life with friends will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved