GIBBS, Yvonne "Bonnie" Age 94, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019. Bonnie was born December 3, 1924 in Detroit, MI to the late Nicholas and Rosa Leah (Fox) Stamper. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Heather (Lori) McClure; son, Delbert (Sue) Howison and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur E. Howison who is the father of Heather, Delbert, and Arthur D. Howison; second husband, Glenn W. Gibbs and nine brothers and sisters. A celebration of life for Bonnie will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Breiel Church of God, 2000 N Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Middletown in memory of Bonnie. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Gibbs family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019