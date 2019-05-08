|
REED (McNair), Yvonne Delores 67, of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, May 1, at Miami Valley North Hospital. A native of Knoxville, Tennessee and a member of McKinley United Methodist Church for several years, she is survived by her husband, Michael, 2 sons, Wendell Hunt & Jivano McNair, 3 stepchildren, Joya (Marlo) Coleman, Gene (Dawn) Reed, & Gene Reed, 4 sisters, Sherry Gullette, Brenda Hutson-White, Lenda Hutson & Willette (Alfred) Sanders, Goddaughter DeNiko Dortch, special daughter Crystal Miller, 2 Sisters in law Fay Williams & Debbie Sandridge, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 10 nieces, 1 nephew, best friends Carolyn Dunson, Rositta Burrell & Cheryl Brooks, a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 12noon, Visitation at 11 at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Pastor Mark Hunt Eulogist. Services entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019