|
|
WELLER (Cooley), Yvonne M. Age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is survived by her children: Cliff (Barbara) Weller of Union, Yvette (Phil) Cyphers of Vandalia, Suzanne Von Blon of Dayton, Roberta Reece of Englewood, Karen Deem of Englewood, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert E. Weller, father: Clarence Cooley, mother and step-father: Juanita (Cahoon) and Joseph Miller, sister: Mary Ellen Young and son-in-law: William Von Blon. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020