Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne WELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne WELLER


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne WELLER Obituary
WELLER (Cooley), Yvonne M. Age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is survived by her children: Cliff (Barbara) Weller of Union, Yvette (Phil) Cyphers of Vandalia, Suzanne Von Blon of Dayton, Roberta Reece of Englewood, Karen Deem of Englewood, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert E. Weller, father: Clarence Cooley, mother and step-father: Juanita (Cahoon) and Joseph Miller, sister: Mary Ellen Young and son-in-law: William Von Blon. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -