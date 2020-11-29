Age 19 of Marysville, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A funeral ceremony will be held Monday, November 30 at 5:00 PM at the Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel, 501 West McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504 with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. His family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed throughout the visitation and funeral service. Masks are required. Though his life was just beginning, Zack will forever be remembered for his great smile that could light up a room. He was a fan of baseball, football and loved music. He leaves behind his parents, William E. "Billy" Flack and Bonnie J. Arnold both of Springfield, Ohio; his maternal grandmother, Faith Sibole of Springfield, maternal grandfather, Michael Riley of Marysville, and paternal grandparents, Brian andSusan Wesney of Springfield; 2 brothers, Levi C. Young of Marysville and Dyron M. Flack of Springfield. Also surviving are uncles and aunts: Pat and Marisa Riley of Marysville,Shelby Riley, Madge Williams and Trevor Luke all of Springfield, and Brian Flack of San Diego, California; and the best of friends: Logan Potter, Travis Pearson, Wayne Cuffie andSidney Hensley. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory ishandling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at



www.FerncliffCemetery.org



