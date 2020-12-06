HILL, Zachary Mon'e 12/24/1980-11/28/2020



Zach was bigger than life. He worked for years at Bayer



Melon Farm and Kroger's.



He was preceded in transition by brothers Joseph and Jason.



He is survived by his Mother, Patricia Hill, of New Lebanon as well as his twin Zoe (Leif),



sisters Christina, Leslie,



Eleanor, Labelle, Petia, Sierra and Mercedes and brothers Anthony, Francis (Amber), Marshown, Omar, Timothy, Daniel, Randall, Eric, Raymone, Daevon and Dewey and numerous nieces and nephews and devoted friends. Private memorial post-COVID.



May his memory be a blessing.



