STONE (Hall), Zada Charlotte Of Dayton, OH, age 104, gracefully stepped off this earth and onto the heavenly streets of gold Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was a Pastor's wife at the Edgemont Church of the Nazarene during the 40s and 50s. She later became a very successful Stanley Home Products Dealer and Unit Manager, traveling to almost every state in the U. S. and winning many Stanley Awards. A native of Science Hill, KY, Zada was the daughter of Charles Zack and Ethel Marie (Casada) Hall. She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1933. Zada was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Robert E. Stone, son-in-law James E. Lively, grandson-in-law Joseph Hignite; sisters Christine (Hall) Leonard (Bud), Clarine (Hall) Swayne (Earl), Betty (Hall) Daws (Leonard); brothers Raymond (Devonna), Charles (Monica), Edward (Dorothy) and several nieces and nephews. Zada is survived by her daughter Carol Jean (Stone) Lively, grandson James E. Lively, Jr., granddaughter Sharolyn (Shari Lively) Hignite; great grandchildren Meredith Lively, Sam Lively, Holland Lively, Riley (Hignite) Beck (Brian), Baxter Hignite; great-great grandchildren Patrick Joseph, Zada Iola-Ruth Lively; sisters Wilma (Hall) Back, Louise (Hall) Browning; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members and beloved friends. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 16 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH. Visitation for the family will begin at 12:00 noon and for friends at 1:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com