DIXON, Zadia Mae Of Huber Heights, OH gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 81. She retired from EFtech corporation. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and welcomed all to her home. She will be truly missed and loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Ruby Brown; son Melvin Darren Dixon; and brothers Robert Brown and Moses Brown. She leaves to cherish her happy memories, 2 daughters, Marcia Denise Dixon of Atlanta GA and Felonda Delores Dixon-Allen of Huber Heights OH; 1 son, Eric Darrell Dixon of Huber Heights OH; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grands. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church (1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402). Funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019