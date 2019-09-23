Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Zane Breeding
Zane Breeding Obituary
BREEDING, Zane F. Age 81, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019, at Sycamore Hospital with family by his side. He was born December 28, 1937 in Grundy, VA to the late Julia (Presley) and Ellis Breeding. Zane retired from the Printing Service Company after more than 20 years of service. Some of his favorite pastimes were spending time with his grandchildren, and returning home to Virginia to visit family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Alleen (Mullins) Breeding; and a sister, Yvonne. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn & Emilie Breeding; 3 grandchildren, Cole Thomas, Ava Alleen and Alec Zane Breeding; his brothers, Udell (Roxie) Breeding, John (Kim) Breeding, and Ron (Becky) Adkins; his sisters, Louise "Lou" Allen and Estelle Kahlau; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 23, 2019
