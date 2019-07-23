NOLEN, Zane Fredrick Zane Fredrick Nolen, age 80, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019. Zane was born August 16, 1938 in Shelby County, IL to the late Bessie Nolen and Roy Nolen. Zane is survived by his wife, Marketa Anderson; three sons, Daniel (Laurel) Nolen, David (Vanessa) Nolen, James Nolen and their mother Sue Nolen; five grandchildren David, Chelsea, Alex, MacKenzie, Joshua; two brothers, Bruce (Nancy) Nolen, Mike Nolen; two sisters, Marie (Ralph) Adams, Roylene (Ken) Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends. Zane was preceded in death by his three brothers, Larry, Russ, Bob Nolen; two sisters Nancy Grace Wilson and Vera Arthur. A visitation for Zane will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Keepin it Country Farm, 5329 Township Line Road, Waynesville, OH 45068. A celebration of his life with live music and dancing from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Casual dress, boots optional. Visitation will occur Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM till time of funeral service at 11:30 AM at Lovins Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N Oak Street, Windsor, IL 61957. Burial will follow in Windsor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Nolen family. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019