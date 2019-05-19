OAKS, Zane R. Age 81 of Butler Twp, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born August 9, 1937 to the late Charles Oaks and the late Naomi McBride. Zane graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was Past President of the Northmont Rotary Club. Zane enjoyed being an amateur pilot, snow skiing, golfing and reading. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Samuel McBride, daughter Ronda L. Womble and grandson M. Philip McKinney Jr. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Judy, 2 daughters Lori J. (Neil) Elkey and Jill A. (Michael) Langston, both of Chattanooga, TN, son-in-law Richard K. Womble of Chattanooga, 3 grandchildren Erin and Ryan Womble, and Noel (Kenneth) Morris, 1 great grandson Wyatt Morris, step-son David (Kelly) Parin of Miamisburg, step-daughter Jackie (Doug) Hall of Vandalia, 3 step grandsons Patrick and Wyatt Parin, Grady Ingersoll, 1 brother Mike (Debbie) Oaks of Union, half-sister Kathy (Mark) Poulos of Spring Hill, FL, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive guests Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary