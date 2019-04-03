REICHBAUER, Zane A. Age 87 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 25, 1931 in Athens, OH, the daughter of the late Edward & Angela (Woods) Sharp. Mrs. Reichbauer was an active member of the former First Presbyterian Church, West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband James R. Reichbauer, on April 5, 2005, and her son John Reichbauer in 1995. She is survived by her beloved daughter Rebecca A. Chalmers (Robert Gross), 2 brothers Thomas Sharp & Woody Sharp (Marge), sister Deborah Munoz, niece Angela Latham, nephew Jerry Grissom, loving companion "Krispin", as well as other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Mike Buker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to SICSA or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Mrs. Reichbauer's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary