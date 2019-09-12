|
|
MILLIGAN, Zela M. Age 103, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, Setpember 10, 2019. Born in Monterey, TN on March 10, 1916 to the late Virgil & Catherine Stamps, she was the third child of 13. Preceded in death by her husband, JR Milligan; daughters, Wanda Hess and Barbara Elifritz; sons-in-law, Larry McGriff and Don Hess; grandson, Rick Thompson. Zela was a life-long member of 1st United Methodist Church. She was employed by Stanhope Products and Stecks Meat Market. She was a loving soul who will be greatly missed. Survived by daughter, Sue McGriff; son-in-law, Dwight Elifritz; grandchildren, Rex (Judy) Thompson, Randy (Arlene) Thompson, Mike (Deanna) McGriff, Kelly (Tia) McGriff, Angie (Steve) Imes, Matt (Angie) McGriff, Christy (Billy) Miller, Nikki Fisher; 29 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Brookhaven and Hospice of Dayton for their loving care of Zela. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019