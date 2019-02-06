GOLDEN (Allen), Zena V. 86, wife to the late Ed Golden, youngest daughter of the late George and Fannie (Jennings) Allen passed away February 3, 2019 at Heritage Spring Rehabilitation Center, West Chester, Ohio. She leaves behind one brother Clinton (Margaret) Allen of Richmond, Indiana, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 6 sisters: Orbie, Randle, Bentley, Flonie, Zora, Georgia, Eva, Novella, and Odella. Zena had 3 passions in her life: her late husband, her faith, and her cats, especially Precious. With her guitar and singing she visited many churches. Before entering Heritage Spring she attended Yankee Road Pentecostal Church of God in Christ. There and to her many church friends she was known as Sister Goldie. On behalf of her brother and her many nieces and nephews we thank Heritage Spring Rehabilitation Center and Crossroads Hospice for their WONDERFUL CARE. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011 with Rev. Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary