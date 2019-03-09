Home

KINCAID (nee Zickefoose), Zita D. Age 97, died March 6, 2019 at Pine Ridge Nursing Facility. Zita was a resident of Lebanon, Ohio for over 60 years. She was born April 14, 1921 in Newark, NJ. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a woman of faith. She was a lover of all animals, enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished and creative seamstress. Zita is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, J.H. "Red" Kincaid and her son Larry H. Kincaid along with her only brother and sister. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn J. Inciardi (Paul Larson) of Kennett Square, PA and her granddaughter, Kristin J. Inciardi (Jeremy Isaac) of Philadelphia, PA. A memorial service is being planned for both Zita and her son Larry at a later date. Condolences may be sent through Oswald-Hoskins Funeral home of Lebanon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to her favorite charities, the Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614 or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 230 Cook Road, Lebanon, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
