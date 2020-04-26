|
NUTTER, Zoe Dell Lantis Age 104, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Mrs. Nutter was born on June 14, 1915, in Yamhill, Oregon, the daughter of Arthur Lee and Olive Adelaide (Reed) Lantis. After high school, she moved to San Francisco where she performed with the San Francisco Ballet. She became a model and actress, appearing in an iconic 1938 Stars & Stripes 4th of July photo with Jack Benny and Betty Grable. She learned to fly and promoted commercial aviation on behalf of American Airlines, beginning with the Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island (San Francisco) whose main street was recently named after her. She promoted commercial air travel at the Expo 58 World's Fair in Brussels, Belgium, and later represented Piper Aircraft throughout the world. As a pilot she logged more than 2,000 flight hours. She helped design and create the patent for a manifold that later became the standard for airplane engines. She was a major proponent and supporter of the Aviation Hall of Fame, serving as its President in 1988. Mrs. Nutter was a renowned supporter of Ford's Theater in Washington, earning her the Ford's Theater Lincoln Medal presented at the White House by First Lady Laura Bush on June 25, 2006. Mrs. Bush summed up Mrs. Nutter's life: "Few women can claim to be a dancer, a model, a huntress, an aviator, a philanthropist and a pirate Zoe Dell Lantis Nutter is one of them." On December 30, 1965, she married Ervin J. Nutter, the owner of Elano Corporation, and moved to the Miami Valley. Mrs. Nutter became a legend at Wright State University and in the Dayton community, often celebrating her birthday at the Dayton Art Institute's Art Ball and attending the Dayton Philharmonic New Year's Eve celebrations. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Erv Nutter (who died in 2000); and by her stepson, Ken Nutter. She is survived by stepchildren, Joe Nutter, and Bob (Mary) Nutter; by step-daughter-in-law, Melinda Nutter; by two step-grandchildren, Katie Nutter (Sean) McCallum, and Jonathan (Stephanie) Nutter, by four step-great-grandchildren, and by Nancie West Swanberg. She fondly remembered Congressman Mike Turner, Jessica Turner, Carolyn Turner, Amanda Wright Lane, Deborah Samic, and her many other friends around the country. She did want to give special thanks to her caretakers, including Dr. Daniel Whitmer, Mary Grimes, Suzie Freese and her home healthcare staff. A private funeral service will be held, and a public memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dayton Engineers Club, 110 E Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH 45433, or the . Arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020