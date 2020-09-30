1/1
Zoma FRANTZ-YARNELL
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zoma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANTZ-YARNELL, Zoma Carole Age 95, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Springfield Masonic Home. She was born February 13, 1925, in Wonnie, Kentucky, to parents Lola (Colvin) Anderson, of Magoffin County, Kentucky, and Father George Francis Anderson, of St. Alben, West Virginia. Preceded in death by husband Lacy Elden Frantz Jr, of Mullins, West Virginia, brother Donald Anderson, of West Liberty, Kentucky. Stepdaughter Sandra Sue Frantz Bush, of Dade City, Florida. Succeeded by her husband David Lee Yarnall of Springfield, Ohio, sister Nina Anderson of Lexington, Kentucky, and brother Paul Anderson of Vandalia, Ohio, son, David Lacy Frantz, of Paducah, Kentucky, and daughter, Jo Anne Frantz Foley, of Holland, Michigan, granddaughter, Stephanie Renee Foley Stone of Gahanna, Ohio, and grandsons: Christopher Charles Foley, of Douglas, Michigan, Jason Frantz of Ballinger, Texas, Eric Frantz, of Murray, Kentucky, Great granddaughter, Zoee Renee Stone of Gahanna, Ohio, great granddaughter Taylor Frantz, of Murray, Kentucky, great grandson Christopher (Topher) Charles Foley Jr. of Douglas, Michigan and great grandson Zachary Frantz US Marines. After graduating from Salyersville Kentucky High School, she attended Bryant and Stratton Business College. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and her family. Friends may gather with the family at the Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E Main St., Fairborn, OH, on Friday evening, October 2, 2020, from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospitals in Carole's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.burchamtobias.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
9378780711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burcham Tobias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved