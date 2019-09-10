|
|
MAY-SEBASTIAN, Zona Age 87 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband in marriage of 45 years, Raymond May; her second husband, Robert Sebastian of 9 years; six brothers; one sister; and grandson, Michael Andrew Calhoun. She is survived by her immediate family, daughter, Kimberly (Kevin) Payne; grandsons, Kevin R. Payne, Kevin C. (Lidia) Payne, Benjamin Payne; great-granddaughter, Linnea Payne; daughter, Barbara (Daniel) Shepherd; grandson, Keith Shepherd; her son, Michael Calhoun; grandson, Joseph Calhoun; brothers, Ivan, Oliver, John C.; sister, Rosanna; and many nephews and nieces. She was born in Hindman, KY on October 9, 1931 to Andrew and Mary Calhoun. She married Raymond May in 1953 and lived the remainder of her life in Middletown. Zona had a full life. She was a wife, mother and caregiver to other children. The children she cared for and their parents became especially close, Tim and Robin Weidle, Nikki and Scott, Kelly and Kara, and their mother, Carolyn. She loved to cook during the holidays. Everyone enjoyed visiting and always knew there would be a delicious holiday meal ready for them. Gardening was her passion. She enjoyed canning the vegetables she grew in her garden. She especially took pride in her flowers. Everyone complimented how beautiful they were. She truly had a green thumb. Her favorite music was the old time Bluegrass music. It reminded her of where she grew up. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church before moving to Woodlands of Middletown where she received loving care from the staff and spent the reminder of her life. Crossroads Hospice gave her comfort and peace of mind that end of her life. Zona fought a long battle of Alzheimer's disease. She lived a long life, made many friends along the way, and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10-11 am at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown. Funeral Service will follow at 11am with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit Breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 10, 2019