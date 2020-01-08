|
THOMPSON, Zona Marie Age 91 of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 17, 1928 in Wolfe County, Kentucky, the daughter of Shelton and Bonnie (Dunn) Profitt. Zona worked as a beautician. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse Thompson; and a son, John D. Thompson. Zona is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (husband, John) Riegel; son, Jesse (wife, Renee) Thompson; grandchildren, Kari Riegel, Missy (husband, Tim) McKenzie, Chad (wife, Jill) Riegel, Tiffany (husband, Brad) Patrick, Mark (wife, Toma) Johnson, Chelsea (husband, Daniel) Corcino, Sam Thompson, Noel Thompson and Emily Thompson; 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; two sisters, Marge Moore and Freda Johnson; and a brother, Jimmy Moore. Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am Saturday until service time. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 8, 2020