H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church
1501 W. Third St.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church
1501 W. Third St.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Zora BROWN


1940 - 2020
BROWN, Zora Mae Age 80 of Dayton departed this life on Feb. 22, 2020. Born in Junction City, LA on Jan. 25, 1940 to Ardine and Elnora Brown. Preceded in death by parents; one brother, Mansfield; one grandson, Greg. Survived by children: Marvelyn L., Mark E. Sr.; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 A.M., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
