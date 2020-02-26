|
BROWN, Zora Mae Age 80 of Dayton departed this life on Feb. 22, 2020. Born in Junction City, LA on Jan. 25, 1940 to Ardine and Elnora Brown. Preceded in death by parents; one brother, Mansfield; one grandson, Greg. Survived by children: Marvelyn L., Mark E. Sr.; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 A.M., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020