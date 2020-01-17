Marsha Elaine Rhoades Horton, 60, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Services were held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist.

Marsha Horton was born August 4, 1959 in Baytown, Texas. Marsha had the biggest heart. She loved animals and especially those that needed to be rescued, some even found a home with her. Antiquing and second-hand shops were always a favorite pastime of hers. She could bring life to old furniture. Marsha was a hippie at heart! One of her favorite songs was Gypsy by Stevie Nicks.

Sitting on the beach, watching the waves and breathing in the smell of the ocean air brought so much joy to her. Her dream came true when her husband Terry moved them to Galveston Beach just a few months ago. Marsha passed away at a place she loved the most. Terry and Marsha were inseparable.

She is preceded in death by her father, W.M. Rhoades and mother, Mary Elaine Bush; granddaughter, Chloe Young and brother, Murry L. Rhoades.

Survivors include husband and soulmate of 34 years, Terry Horton; daughter, Rachael Horton; son, Michael Young and wife Melinda; grandchildren, Mikey Young, Chase Smith, Olivia Moore and Jaxon Young; brother, Billy Ray Rhoades and wife Donna, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.