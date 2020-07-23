Rita Gail Pope passed away in Humble, Texas on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Howard Pope. She will forever be remembered by her children Regina (Tommy Jr.) Duncan, Ricky (Rose), and James (Mischelle). Rita will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Dwayne, Katrina, Samantha, Jodi, Tommy III, Steven, Ricky Jr., James, Jr., and Dustin, her great-grandchildren Samantha, Hunter, Hailey, Katlyn, Andrew, Seth, Dominic, Celeste, Tommy IV, Weston, Daniel, and her great-great grandson Brantley, as well as her siblings, extended family, and dear friends.

Rita was born in Norfolk, Virginia. She and her husband Joe raised their children in Pasadena, Texas. Rita worked at Red Bluff Bingo Hall where she enjoyed keeping up with the regular customers. She loved to play slots and never missed her soap operas.

Rita always warned her loved ones that she would haunt them in the afterlife, so if you are one of those people and your lights flicker or you hear unexplained noises in your home, you can be sure that it is her paying you a visit.