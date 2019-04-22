Robert Dee Gossett went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, the 11th of April 2019, at the age of 75, due to complications arising from a very rare autoimmune disease.

Robert was born on the 30th of November 1943 in Corpus Christi, and was a proud lifelong resident of South Texas, living the last 20 years in Dayton. A 1961 graduate from Ray High School (Corpus Christi), Robert remained very close with many childhood friends. Each eagerly recall and earnestly regale in Robert Dee stories from then and now. Robert also proudly served his country in the Marine Corp. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest. Possessing an innate personality for sales and keen mind for entrepreneurship, Robert successfully navigated the business world. From his early days honing skills in direct sales to his multiple business start-ups and investments, Robert proved that hard work, calculated risk-taking and a quintessential mega-watt smile (mixed ever-so-beautifully with Southern charm) is a winning combination. Robert not only took pride in his many business ventures, but truly cherished friendships made throughout the years. Regardless the adventure, Robert's exuberant quest for living life out-loud ensured "every room a ballroom, every meal a banquet." Friends and family alike best recognize Robert as the life-of-the-party, with a passionate, giving heart and a quick offering of advice (even if it was wildly inappropriate). Evermore, Robert is widely known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often. He lived well, wrote his own rules, fought authority and paved his own way. And if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas Glover Gossett and Maydell Hampton Gossett. He is lovingly survived by his wife of these past 23 years, Ellin Prudhomme Gossett of Dayton; three children, Lori Dee Hale and her husband Terry of Humble, Robert Dee Gossett, Jr. and his wife Sara of Montgomery, and Shannah Deanne Gossett Milstead of Maui, Hawaii. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Savannah Brooke Hale, Peyton O'Hara Hale, Tatum Sorrell Burt, Ava Grier Gossett, Grey Glover Gossett, and Braidee Rae Gossett; brother, Thomas Glover Gossett, Jr. and his wife Sunni of San Antonio; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 25th of April, at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Rd. in Houston, where Josh Condon, Rector, is to officiate. As was Robert's wishes, friends are cordially invited to gather with the family for a Celebration of Life (aka, party) following the service at one o'clock, at The Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport Blvd in Stafford. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be directed to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA, 92057, or online at (www.semperfifund.org/donate). Please visit Robert's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com.