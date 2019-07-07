Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Mingus View Presbyterian Church
8340 E. Leigh Dr.
Prescott Valley, AZ
Robert "Bob" Pace

Robert "Bob" Pace Obituary
Robert "Bob" Pace, 80, a child of God, born in Los Angeles, California, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley, Arizona, 86314 with Pastor Lois Hildenbrand officiating.

He leaves behind his wife, Devonajean Marie; children Jennifer Garred, Robert C. Pace Jr., Suzanne Maddox, Kelly Pace; stepchildren Debbie Krumpelman, Alan Reynolds, and Janice Reynolds; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joe Pace.

A daughter, Catherine Rendon preceded him death.

During his lifetime he was a business man, a graphic artist, and a professional clown. The Family asks that donation be given to the Mingus View Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund.

Information provided by survivors.
Published in The Daily Courier on July 7, 2019
