A. "Joe" Weber, 97, Decatur, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was born in Garrett, Indiana, Sept. 30, 1923, to the late Agnes C. Weber. On Nov. 25, 1965, he married Mary C. Tope; after 49 years together, she preceded him in death May 29, 2014.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was the oldest member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 993.
Joe worked as a foreman for General Electric for many years.
Among survivors are his daughter, Kristina M. (Tim) Adams of Decatur; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret A. McBeth.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, with Father David Ruppert presiding.
Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School.
