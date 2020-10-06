1/1
A. "Joe" Weber
1923 - 2020
A. "Joe" Weber, 97, Decatur, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was born in Garrett, Indiana, Sept. 30, 1923, to the late Agnes C. Weber. On Nov. 25, 1965, he married Mary C. Tope; after 49 years together, she preceded him in death May 29, 2014.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was the oldest member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 993.
Joe worked as a foreman for General Electric for many years.
Among survivors are his daughter, Kristina M. (Tim) Adams of Decatur; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret A. McBeth.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, with Father David Ruppert presiding.
Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
