|
|
Alan Wade Bedwell, 68, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Decatur Nov. 13, 1950, to the late William Wade Bedwell and Norma A. (McClure) Bedwell.
He worked as a machinist for Guide Engineering and then for Festec Automation in Van Wert until his retirement. Alan was a skilled photographer and for years took many family and bridal portraits. He served his country in the Unites States Army.
Among survivors are two brothers, Max Bedwell of Sarasota, Florida, and Bruce (Nancy Fiechter) Bedwell of Bluffton; and two nieces, three nephews and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation from 4-6 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Follett and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will take place in the Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made to ACCF-Angel Cancer Fund.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019