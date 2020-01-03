Home

Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gant Funeral Homes
2215 S. Broadway St.
Yorktown, IN
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gant Funeral Homes
2215 S. Broadway St.
Yorktown, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Gant Funeral Homes
2215 S. Broadway St.
Yorktown, IN
Alan D. "Al" Baker


1935 - 2019
Alan D. "Al" Baker Obituary
Alan "Al" D. Baker, 84, Yorktown, Indiana, formerly from St. John's, Michigan, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Al was born in Maple Rapids, Michigan, Dec. 1, 1935, to the late D. Dale and Marian (Hicks) Baker.
He was a 1954 Graduate of St. John's High School. He attended Michigan State University for two years and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in business. Al worked at Andy IGA in St. John's, Eavey's and then spent more than 38 years at Marsh Supermarket. After retiring from Marsh, he worked for Marsh Credit Union. Al also owned and operated Baker-Finley Mini Warehouse.
Among survivors are his wife of 63 years, Barbara Baker; three sons, Rick (Debbie) Baker, Randy (Theresa) Baker and Ron (Joni) Baker; a daughter, Arline (Bruce) Applegate; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday at Gant Funeral Homes-Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to services Monday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; or the Yorktown United Methodist Church, 2301 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396.
Online condolences may be made at www.gantfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
