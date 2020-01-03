|
Alan "Al" D. Baker, 84, Yorktown, Indiana, formerly from St. John's, Michigan, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Al was born in Maple Rapids, Michigan, Dec. 1, 1935, to the late D. Dale and Marian (Hicks) Baker.
He was a 1954 Graduate of St. John's High School. He attended Michigan State University for two years and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in business. Al worked at Andy IGA in St. John's, Eavey's and then spent more than 38 years at Marsh Supermarket. After retiring from Marsh, he worked for Marsh Credit Union. Al also owned and operated Baker-Finley Mini Warehouse.
Among survivors are his wife of 63 years, Barbara Baker; three sons, Rick (Debbie) Baker, Randy (Theresa) Baker and Ron (Joni) Baker; a daughter, Arline (Bruce) Applegate; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday at Gant Funeral Homes-Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to services Monday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; or the Yorktown United Methodist Church, 2301 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020