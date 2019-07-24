Alan L. Hutker, 68, Decatur, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, at his residence following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Decatur Oct. 28, 1950, to the late William and Phyllis (Lough) Hutker. Alan married Ruth (Thieme) Hutker Sept. 6, 1984, in Decatur; she survives in Decatur.

Alan was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur. He was a former member of the Decatur Lodge 571 F & AM.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bellmont High School and received a degree in education from Indiana University in 1973. He retired in 2014 from Micromatic in Berne.

Among survivors are two daughters, Breigh (Josh) Brown and Brittany (Jake) Briede, both of Decatur; son, Dax (Michelle) Hutker of Decatur; three sisters, Kathy (Mark) Miller of Bluffton, Connie (Duane) Moser and Lora (Tim) Bauman, both of Decatur; and seven grandchildren, Jazlyn, Jayden and Hudson Brown, Sloan and Teagan Briede, and Diego and Andrew Hutker.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brock Hutker.

In honoring Alan's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services or visitation.

Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran School; or Heart to Heart Hospice.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 24, 2019