Albert L. Hofmann, 83, rural Van Wert, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at Van Wert Health. He was born in Van Wert March 1, 1937, to the late L. L. and Adela (Etzler) Hofmann. On May 31, 1964, he married Dolores M. (Rodenbeck) Hofmann; she survives.
Albert was a caring husband, father and grandfather. His gentle and kind spirit was a blessing to all who knew him. Albert enjoyed his grandchildren's activities, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne.
He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church, where he had served in various offices and was currently vice president. He retired from the Van Wert County Auditors Office with 54 ½ years of service. He was a member of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, the Van Wert County Township Association and had served on the Evangelical Protestant Cemetery Board.
Among survivors are his two daughters, Annette (Kevin) Hirschy and Denise (Brad) Nicolai, both of Van Wert; son, Steven (LeeAnn) Hofmann of Columbus; six grandchildren, Chad (Whittany) Hirschy, Craig Hirschy, Cory (Taylor) Hirschy, Audrey Nicolai, Aimee Nicolai and Gwendolyn Hofmann; and three great-grandchildren, Lea, Kaelynn and Claire Hirschy.
He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Glenn Bauermeister.
Preferred memorials are to St. Thomas Lutheran Church or Worship Anew.
