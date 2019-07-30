|
Alice Elizabeth Shoemaker, 96, Decatur, passed away Monday, July 30, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur March 24, 1923, to the late Noah W. and Rufine (Beer) Roth. On May 28, 1966, she married Robert E. Shoemaker.
Alice worked in the office at Central Soya for 20 years and for Indiana Michigan & Electric Company for 21 years.
She was a lifelong resident of Adams County and a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where she was involved in the Women's Guild, sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and president of the Friendship Circle.
Among survivors are her husband of 53 years, Robert Shoemaker; and one brother, LaVern "Chick" (Donna) Roth of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Vera Neaderhouser.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Zion United Church of Christ, with the funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne, with Rev. Randy Rossman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the Zion United Church of Christ.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 31, 2019