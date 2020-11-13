Alice Ilene Liechty, 91, Berne, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Adams County Aug. 25, 1929, to the late Albert and Virgil (Andrews) Dick. She was united in marriage to Irvin J. Liechty April 29, 1951; he preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2001.

Alice was a faithful member of First Mennonite Church in Berne, and used her talents for Quilting for Missions. In her earlier days, she was a Sunday school teacher. In addition, she was a member of the Berne Garden Club and past president of the club. Alice also was a member of the Berne Quilt Guild.

She was a seamstress for Stan's Men's Wear in Berne and used her talents there until the store closed. She previously worked for the Ben Franklin Store in Berne and also enjoyed babysitting.

Alice was very gifted in quilting and also enjoyed gardening.

Among survivors are her sons, Dale (Sabrina Knoop) Liechty of Largo, Florida, and Randy (Carol) Liechty of San Diego, California; daughter, Kathy (Arnold) Riley of Monroe; brothers, Robert (Carol) Dick of Fort Wayne and Roger (Arlene) Dick of Fort Meyers, Florida; sister, Mary (Jerry) Bean of Anderson, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Ardell Dick of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and Elaine Dick of Muncie, Indiana; six grandchildren, Nick (Soni) Liechty, Reid Liechty, Ryan Liechty, Abby Malone, Adam (Rachel) Riley and Jody Riley; and four great-grandchildren, Max Malone, McKinley Malone, Hope Riley and one-on-the-way.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Liechty; four brothers, Ed Dick, Don Dick, Herman Dick and Harold Dick; and three sisters, Doris Sprunger, Esther Dick and Violet Beck.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery in rural Berne.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to First Mennonite Church Missions or Berne Nursey School.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

