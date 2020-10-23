Alice J. Manley, 88, Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Adams County Dec. 11, 1931, to the late Emery A. and Flossie L. (Smith) Hawkins. Alice married H. Glen Manley Aug. 14, 1953, in Oakwood, Ohio; he preceded her in death June 27, 2009.
She attended Decatur Church of God.
Alice, along with her husband, was the owner of Manley Meats Inc. in Decatur.
She loved taking her grandchildren to church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed working at Manley Meats, talking with customers and employees. The family would like to thank Family LifeCare of Berne for loving and taking care of our mother.
Among survivors are her sons, David L. Manley, Roger D. (Marla) Manley, Ron E. (Mary) Manley and Steve G. (Lori) Manley, all of Decatur; daughter, Marilyn (Mike) Geyer of Monroe; 16 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Glen Manley; son, Larry W. Manley; grandson, Justin Manley; and four brothers, Ralph, Bill, Phillip (in infancy) and Paul Hawkins.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Gilbert Romero and Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Tricker Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Church of God; Family LifeCare of Berne; or Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.