Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia A. McDonald


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia A. McDonald Obituary
Alicia A. McDonald, 78, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 3, 1942, to Bruce and Martha (Murray) Youst. Alicia married Owen Lewis McDonald Sept. 2, 1962; he passed away April 28, 2003.
Alicia had been a member of New Faith Beginnings Faith Center Decatur, where she was extremely involved in Church Activities.
She retired from C.T.S. of Berne, where she was employed in Research & Development. Alicia was also a member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority.
Among survivors are two sons, Phillip "Phil" McDonald and Sean McDonald, both of Decatur; one daughter, Jeni (Gary) Cross of Van Wert, Ohio; sister, Doretha Druckenbrod of Florida; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Chris, Lindsi, Brittney, Blake, Tyra, Sean Jr., Alec and Dayna; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Jr.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Setser officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to ASPCA of Adams County.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -