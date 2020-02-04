|
|
Alicia A. McDonald, 78, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 3, 1942, to Bruce and Martha (Murray) Youst. Alicia married Owen Lewis McDonald Sept. 2, 1962; he passed away April 28, 2003.
Alicia had been a member of New Faith Beginnings Faith Center Decatur, where she was extremely involved in Church Activities.
She retired from C.T.S. of Berne, where she was employed in Research & Development. Alicia was also a member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority.
Among survivors are two sons, Phillip "Phil" McDonald and Sean McDonald, both of Decatur; one daughter, Jeni (Gary) Cross of Van Wert, Ohio; sister, Doretha Druckenbrod of Florida; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Chris, Lindsi, Brittney, Blake, Tyra, Sean Jr., Alec and Dayna; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Jr.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Setser officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to ASPCA of Adams County.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020