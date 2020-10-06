Allen R. Ashley Sr., 74, Decatur, passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Winchester, Tennessee, Aug. 3, 1946, to the late Dewey and Vaude (Clark) Ashley Sr. On Oct. 3, 1998, he married Karen A. (Boeckman) Ashley; she survives in Decatur.
Allen was a member of the Eagles Lodge 2653 in Decatur. He was also a former member of the Moose Lodge 1311 and American Legion Post 43, both of Decatur.
He was employed at Decatur Casting, and following their closure, Allen worked at Sterling Casting in Bluffton. He delivered motor homes for Don Ray Drive-a-Way in Decatur.
Allen enjoyed spending his time with family and loved to dance. He was an Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Among survivors are three sons, Allen "Ray" Ashley Jr. of Decatur, Mark Ashley of Fort Wayne and Gregory (Kelli) Ashley of Wolcottville, Indiana; step-son, Aaron Schmitt of West Salem, Illinois; brother, Tommy (Betty) Ashley of Decatur; and two grandsons, Greyson and Sawyer Ashley.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Lee Pardon, Betty Lou Henley, Mary Faye Maze and Judy George; and four brothers, Austin Ashley, Dewey Ashley Jr., Omar "Loney" Ashley and Larry Ashley.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, also at the funeral home.
Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. For those who prefer, or who are in a high risk category, we ask that you "like" the Facebook page of Zwick & Jahn, where the service will be live streamed.
Preferred memorials are to the Eagles Lodge 2653 in Decatur.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.