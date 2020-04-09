|
Alma Keidel, 97, Fort Wayne, passed away late Monday evening, April 6, 2020, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Adams County Dec. 19, 1922, to Adolph and Anna (Bultemeier) Kiefer. Alma was united in marriage to Marlin J. Keidel April 17, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim; he preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2019, after 69 years of marriage.
Alma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim.
Before her marriage to Marlin, Alma was employed at General Electric in Decatur. Following her marriage, she assisted him in the operation of the family farm in Allen County.
Alma enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting, gardening and walking. An interesting note, when she was at the nursing home, they provided her with a reflective vest, as she walked so much around the facility and in the parking lot. She could also shop forever without buying anything.
Among survivors a son, Murl J. (Deb) Keidel of Fort Wayne; grandson, Scott Anders of Huntington; sister, Renate Hormann of Fort Wayne; two great-granddaughters, Desiree Brubaker and Marissa Anders; and a great-great-grandchild, Isabella.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Gallmeyer; and brother, Cliff Kiefer.
In following guidelines established by the Indiana Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020